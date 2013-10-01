4 months on,Advisory Council yet to hold meet

Even four months after its constitution,the Advisory Council,formed by the Chandigarh Administration to monitor and uplift the standards of education in city government schools,is yet to hold its meeting.

This was conceded by the Chandigarh Administration on Monday during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation,seeking amelioration of standards in UT government schools. Discontented,the High Court ordered that the council should hold a meeting at least every two months.

Meanwhile,a representative of the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday blamed the Chandigarh Administration for not co-operating in inspection of the government schools.

Refuting the accusations,senior standing counsel for the Chandigarh Administration Sanjay Kaushal said the administration was extending all possible co-operation for inspection and uplift of standards in government schools. The High Court directed CBSE to carry out inspection and submit a report on the prevailing standards of education and infrastructure in government schools of Chandigarh.

Hitting out at private schools,Kaushal said it was the private schools which were wilfully violating the guidelines of the Right to Education (RTE) Act,and were not admitting students belonging to weaker sections of society.

The assertion was made after the counsel for private schools alleged that government schools were not up to the mark. The Advisory Council was constituted on May 14 under Section 34 of the Right to Children to Free And Compulsory Education Act,2009,and there is no representative of CBSE.

The State Advisory Council will consist of 15 members. It is mentioned in the rules that the council can invite representative from other departments. Accordingly,at the time of meeting of State Advisory Council,the representative of CBSE will be invited as per the directions of the High Court, reads the affidavit filed by Kamlesh Kumar Bhadoo,Director Public Instruction,Chandigarh.

On the issue of private schools volunteering to give free help to the administration to improve the functioning of government schools,it has been submitted that the issue will be discussed.

Regarding the meeting,the DPI has submitted that the first meeting of the State Advisory Council under the chairmanship of advisor to Administrator,Chandigarh,will be convened very shortly.

Regarding steps taken by deponent qua pupil teacher ratio under Section 25 of the RTE Act,2009,and also to fill up vacancies of teachers under Section 26 of the said Act,it is submitted that a detailed proposal for creation of 2,843 posts for teachers (TGT-1330,JBT-1070 and NTT-83) has already been sent to Government of India vide letter dated June 17 and the response of the Government of India is still awaited. It is further submitted that 752 posts of teachers consisting of 167 TGT and 585 JBT were filled up under Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan programme during the period from January to April, reads the affidavit.

