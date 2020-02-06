4 months after he got threat call, Dushyant gets ‘Z’ security cover

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had received a threat call just a week ahead of voting day for the state Assembly elections. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had received a threat call just a week ahead of voting day for the state Assembly elections.

IN VIEW of an “international angle of threat perception” to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the state government has decided to provide ‘Z’ security cover to the leader of its ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Haryana Police is probing a case of an Abu Dhabi mechanic accused of threatening the JJP leader just ahead of the state Assembly polls. The accused, Pawan Yadav, hails from a village in Rewari district and is a mechanic in Abu Dhabi. Police said the accused has already joined the investigation, but he has not been arrested yet.

The state-level review committee consisting of intelligence officials of Haryana and the Centre recommended ‘Z’ category security for Dushyant keeping in view intelligence inputs and “public exposure of the protectee”.

Initially, ‘Z’ security is given for six months and is reviewed periodically.

“The protectee will be given over two dozen security guards which would include his residences at Chandigarh and Sirsa. He would be accompanied by 5 personal security officers round the clock apart from the facility of pilot and escort vehicle to the protectee. We were already providing him adequate security cover. However, after the provision of ‘Z’ category protection, his security personnel as required under the category can’t be withdrawn from his security,” said a police officer.

Sources said ‘Z’ security cover has also been provided to CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, Haryana CID chief Anil Kumar Rao and former DGP BS Sandhu in the state. By virtue of their position, the Haryana Governor and the Chief Minister enjoy ‘Z+’ security cover.

The JJP leader had defeated senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata from Uchana (Jind) constituency in the Assembly polls held in October, 2019. Just ahead of the polls, Dushyant Chautala had informed the Jind SP that he was receiving death threats.

The latest enhancement in security cover to Dushyant is connected to a threat call to the JJP leader just a week ahead of voting on October 14, 2019. An assistant of the JJP leader had received a call on Dushyant’s mobile phone. “Upon receiving the said call, the person on the other side had said his name was Pawan and that he is calling from Dubai. He told my assistant in a threatening manner to advise me not to speak much in election, else I (Dushyant) have to face dire consequences. He further apprised my assistant that he belongs to a gang operated under the name of ‘Pablo Escobar’. Thereafter the call was disconnected,” Dushyant had informed the Jind SP in a letter next day.

“Such incidents are being witnessed from last many weeks and I have been requesting the state authorities to increase my and my family’s security cover but no concrete steps have been taken so far…,” Dushyant had added. On the basis of a complaint filed by his assistant, the police had lodged an FIR under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Police sources say the matter is still under investigation.

The government has also decided to extend the ‘Z’ security cover along with additional security arrangements to CBI judge Jagdeep Singh. Singh had pronounced the verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh in rape cases in August 2017. Around a month ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court administration had asked the government to ensure proper security cover to the judge and not to withdraw the security without its approval.

