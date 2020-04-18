4 juveniles apprehended for burglary

They were involved in burglary that took place Tuesday night in Sector 41-D. (Representational Photo) They were involved in burglary that took place Tuesday night in Sector 41-D. (Representational Photo)

FOUR JUVENILES were apprehended on Thursday and mobile phones worth Rs six lakh were recovered from them.

They were involved in burglary that took place Tuesday night in Sector 41-D.

Subhash Goel of Sunny Enclave in Kharar, reported to police that unidentified person stole away cash Rs 90k and some mobile phones from my shop. The money is yet to be recovered.

Hira Singh, a resident of Sector 24 also reported that unidentified person stole Rs 18,000, an SBI ATM card, D/L photo copy, an LED TV and one computer from his residence.

Meanwhile, Col Gursewak Singh (Retired), President, RWA, MHC in Sector-13 had taken up the issue of thefts in Modern Housing Complex (MHC) with the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of police in a letter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd