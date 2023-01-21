scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
4 held with two country-made pistols in Mohali

The accused were arrested from Sector 71 when a police team received a tip-off and arrested the accused. On checking, the police recovered two .315 bore pistols and four live cartridges from them.

Those arrested were identified as Harinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gaganpreet Singh and Jagpreet Singh. All the accused are residents of Kharar. (Express Photo)
The MATOUR police arrested four people and recovered two country-made pistols from them on Friday.

The police officials said that the accused were going to attack a man whom one of the accused had a quarrel a few days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Harinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gaganpreet Singh and Jagpreet Singh. All the accused are residents of Kharar.

The accused were arrested from Sector 71 when a police team received a tip-off and arrested the accused. On checking, the police recovered two .315 bore pistols and four live cartridges from them.

The police investigation revealed that accused Jagpreet Singh is a property dealer while the other three are working as security guards.

“Jagpreet had a quarrel with someone a few days ago and they wanted to take revenge,” a police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Matour police station.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 03:23 IST
