4 held for posing as crime branch officers, robbing property dealer of Rs 15,000

August 17, 2022 4:33:56 am
UT Police on Tuesday said they have nabbed four men for allegedly posing as crime branch officers and threatening and extorting a property dealer.
According to the police, all the arrested men have criminal backgrounds and were produced in a local court on Tuesday,which sent them to police custody. The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep, alias Sandy, 31, Vishal, 33, both residents of Naya Gaon in Mohali, Sukhwinder Singh, 38, of Phase 4 in Mohali, and Tinku, 32, of IT Park Chandigarh.
Police said that the men were arrested on the complaint of one Amit Kumar Hans of New Indira Colony of Mani Majra, and worked as a property dealer in Pinjore, Panchkula.
Hans reported to the police that four men had forcibly loaded him in their SUV on August 12 and robbed Rs 15,000 in cash, a cell phone near the DLF Lights area in IT Park, Mani Majra. The men later threatened him to not report the incident to anyone by saying that they were from the crime branch of Chandigarh police Sector 11. They then proceeded to return Hans’ mobile phone and dropped him in Mani Majra.
Police said that the victim submitted a complaint to SHO of IT park police station Inspector Rohtash Yadav on August 14.
Sources said SHO Yadav informed his senior officers about the case and a team was formed on Sunday night. “We tracked and arrested four men. Three of them have criminal backgrounds. The victim, Amit Kumar Hans, has identified all the accused. They are in police custody,” Inspector Yadav, said.
