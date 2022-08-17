scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

4 held for posing as crime branch officers, robbing property dealer of Rs 15,000

Police said that the men were arrested on the complaint of one Amit Kumar Hans of New Indira Colony of Mani Majra, and worked as a property dealer in Pinjore, Panchkula.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 4:33:56 am
Police said that the victim submitted a complaint to SHO of IT park police station Inspector Rohtash Yadav on August 14. (Representational/File)

UT Police on Tuesday said they have nabbed four men for allegedly posing as crime branch officers and threatening and extorting a property dealer.

According to the police, all the arrested men have criminal backgrounds and were produced in a local court on Tuesday,which sent them to police custody. The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep, alias Sandy, 31, Vishal, 33, both residents of Naya Gaon in Mohali, Sukhwinder Singh, 38, of Phase 4 in Mohali, and Tinku, 32, of IT Park Chandigarh.

Police said that the men were arrested on the complaint of one Amit Kumar Hans of New Indira Colony of Mani Majra, and worked as a property dealer in Pinjore, Panchkula.

Hans reported to the police that four men had forcibly loaded him in their SUV on August 12 and robbed Rs 15,000 in cash, a cell phone near the DLF Lights area in IT Park, Mani Majra. The men later threatened him to not report the incident to anyone by saying that they were from the crime branch of Chandigarh police Sector 11. They then proceeded to return Hans’ mobile phone and dropped him in Mani Majra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Police said that the victim submitted a complaint to SHO of IT park police station Inspector Rohtash Yadav on August 14.

More from Chandigarh

Sources said SHO Yadav informed his senior officers about the case and a team was formed on Sunday night. “We tracked and arrested four men. Three of them have criminal backgrounds. The victim, Amit Kumar Hans, has identified all the accused. They are in police custody,” Inspector Yadav, said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:33:56 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death

Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Two drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

Two drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’
Elgaar Parishad case

ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement