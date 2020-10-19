4 deaths push Mohali toll to 222 — highest in Tricity

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said 98 patients had recovered from the infection on Sunday. (Representational)

Mohali reported four Covid-related deaths on Sunday, taking the district’s death toll to 222– highest in the Tricity. Meanwhile, 40 new positive cases were reported during the day, bringing the tally of cases to 11,753, with 748 active cases.

In the last two days, eight deaths due to Covid-19 infection have been reported in the district.

A surge in the number of Covid-related deaths was recorded in the district after a respite for around one week during which the numbers had receded.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said 98 patients had recovered from the infection on Sunday. A total of 10,783 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Speaking further, the DC said that out of 40 cases reported on Sunday, 27 were reported from Mohali (Urban), five from Derabassi, four from Kharar, three from Gharuan and one from Banur.

He added that the teams of the Health department and the district administration have been making people aware about the Covid-19 outbreak. He said that people needed to be cautious amid the upcoming festive season.

“People must adhere to the guidelines. Since the festive season is coming, people must take all precautions seriously,” the DC said.

1 death, 64 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The UT on Sunday reported a total tally of 13,646 cases, with one death and 64 new Covid-19 positive cases. The total number of Covid-related deaths stood at 208, while the number of active cases was 884. At least 560 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 94 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities.

A 57-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 26, a case of acute kidney injury, type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, had succumbed to Covid-19 at PGIMER on September 17. The death was reported in the medical bulletin issued Sunday.

The Health Department has been conducting mobile Covid-19 testing at various areas of the city, encouraging people to voluntarily get themselves tested for the disease.

On September 19, mobile testing will be done at UPHC, Dhanas re-settlement colony, HWC Dhanas, CITCO Dispensary, Industrial Area, Rehri Market, 29 and Police Hospital, Police Lines, Sector 26. ENS

28 new cases recorded in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 28 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Panchkula on Sunday, including two cases from Saturday.

6,837 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 2,151 persons from outside the district. Panchkula has 327 active cases, while 106 have succumbed to the disease.

The district has conducted 80,648 tests as yet. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.