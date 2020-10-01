4 deaths, 129 new cases recorded in Chandigarh

A mother helps her child to wear mask in Chandigarh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh reported four Covid-related deaths and 129 new positive cases on Wednesday. The city tally increased to 11,938, while the death toll reached 162. The city has 1,963 active cases right now.

As many as 88 men and 41 women tested positive for the disease, and 215 people were discharged from various Covid Care facilities in the city Wednesday. Till now, at least 77,489 people in the district have been tested for Covid-19.

Among the four death reported one Wednesday, a 61-year-old man from Sector 50, a case of acute kidney injury, encephalopathy, spontaneous bacterial peritonitis, and Covid positive, passed away at PGIMER on September 30. A 48-year-old man from Manimajra, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and Covid-19, also died at PGIMER on September 30. A 30-year-old man from Dhanas, a case of ARDS and Covid positive died at GMSH-16 on September 29. A 49-year-old man from Sector 41, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and Covid-19 died at Mayo Hospital, Mohali, on September 30.

As per the latest data, 10,022 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 17.4 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, 17 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 65,073 samples have been tested.

The average growth rate of the disease is 1.6 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.6 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 81.2 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 81 have recovered from the virus.

