4.8 lakh challans in 1 year: Haryana’s CCTV surveillance turns effective in catching NH-44 speeders and solving highway crimes

More than 4.84 lakh online traffic challans were issued on National Highway-44 (Ambala-New Delhi stretch on national highway) over the past year, from January 25, 2025, to January 26, 2026, as the Haryana Police’s technology-driven CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) project enforced traffic rules with unprecedented strictness.
“The massive number of challans highlights the scale of violations detected initially and underscores how continuous digital monitoring has transformed traffic discipline, road safety, and even crime control along one of the state’s busiest highways,” said Haryana police spokesperson on Thursday.
“The CCTV and ANPR project, implemented by the Haryana Police, has completed one year and is being seen as a major success in improving road behaviour and public awareness,” the spokesperson added.
Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that in 2025 alone, 4,84,617 online challans were issued on NH-44 through ANPR cameras. Of these, 12,126 challans were issued for using mobile phones while driving. In comparison, only 6,733 challans were issued for mobile phone usage in 2024, reflecting the sharp rise in enforcement after the project’s launch”.
According to the DGP, “the strict and consistent action against violators has resulted in better compliance with traffic rules”. He noted that “during the initial phase of the project in February and March 2025, around 50,000 challans were being issued every month. With sustained enforcement, advanced monitoring, and continuous public awareness campaigns, the figure has now come down to an average of 30,000 challans per month. This reduction of nearly 20,000 monthly challans is a clear indication that motorists are increasingly following traffic norms voluntarily”.
“Beyond traffic discipline, the surveillance project has also strengthened crime control on NH-44. With support from the Central Control Room, Haryana Police successfully solved 38 cases of theft, robbery, and snatching. Alerts were issued for 50 suspicious or crime-involved vehicles, leading to the timely apprehension of five vehicles, effectively preventing potential criminal incidents,” DGP Singhal said.
Project launched on January 25, 2025
Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Highways) Hardeep Doon said, “The project was launched on January 25, 2025, from the Central Control Room in Karnal. Under the initiative, 128 high-tech cameras — including 72 ANPR cameras, 18 evidence cameras, and 38 surveillance cameras — have been installed at key and sensitive locations along NH-44, from Kundli Border in Sonipat to Shambhu Border in Ambala. All cameras are integrated with the Haryana Police Intelligent Traffic Management System”.
4,181 accident victims received cashless treatment
The DGP also highlighted the impact of the cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, under which 4,181 injured people have received free treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh so far. The scheme, aimed at providing immediate care during the critical ‘Golden Hour’, is being implemented through coordinated efforts of the Haryana Police, the health department, and empanelled hospitals.
Appealing to the public, DGP Singhal said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists should follow speed limits, maintain lane discipline, avoid mobile phone use while driving, and strictly use helmets and seat belts”.
Emphasising that technology can only support enforcement, the DGP said “real success depends on citizens’ willingness to follow traffic rules, adding that a small act of caution can save not only one’s own life but also the lives of others”.
