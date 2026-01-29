4.8 lakh challans in 1 year: Haryana’s CCTV surveillance turns effective in catching NH-44 speeders and solving highway crimes

Appealing to the public, DGP Ajay Singhal said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists should follow speed limits, maintain lane discipline, avoid mobile phone use while driving, (Express File Photo/RepresentationaI mage)

More than 4.84 lakh online traffic challans were issued on National Highway-44 (Ambala-New Delhi stretch on national highway) over the past year, from January 25, 2025, to January 26, 2026, as the Haryana Police’s technology-driven CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) project enforced traffic rules with unprecedented strictness.

“The massive number of challans highlights the scale of violations detected initially and underscores how continuous digital monitoring has transformed traffic discipline, road safety, and even crime control along one of the state’s busiest highways,” said Haryana police spokesperson on Thursday.

“The CCTV and ANPR project, implemented by the Haryana Police, has completed one year and is being seen as a major success in improving road behaviour and public awareness,” the spokesperson added.