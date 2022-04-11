4.5L members joined JJP in Haryana: Sihag

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national executive member Dharambir Sihag on Sunday said that the party has added 4.5 lakh new primary members in the party fold in Haryana during a month-long special membership campaign.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sihag said the party had set a target of enrolling 5,000 new primary members in each of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state during the membership campaign which was scheduled from March 13 to April 13. “We have received reports that this target has already been achieved,” said the JJP leader, adding that the party leadership will take a call regarding the next phase of the special membership drive. The JJP has a target to add 10 lakh new members in 2022.

Before the drive for primary members, Sihag said, the JJP had added 45,000 active members in all 90 constituencies. The JJP leader said they have enrolled 500 active members in each of the constituencies.

Sihag said: “There is a condition from the Election Commission that every political outfit will enroll its members after every two years. The list of the office-bearers of the party also needs to be submitted to the EC for information. The JJP organisational activities have been intensified with decreasing cases of corona pandemic.”

Earlier, JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala had stated that the party will launch a state wide membership drive. “Party’s leadership and workers will go door to door to tell people about the policies of JJP and join people with the party. On the basis of the hard work of the workers, the party is reaching new heights every day and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala is fulfilling many election promises made by JJP to the people,” Chautala had stated.

On the other hand, Dushyant Chautala, who is also JJP’s senior national vice president, had called upon the party officials and workers to promote the policies of the government and party’s policies amongst public.