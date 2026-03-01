39th edition of SJOBA rally from March 12, to cover Una for Ist time

The rally route will chart a demanding course from Chandigarh through Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and, for the first time, Una in Himachal Pradesh, introducing a fresh terrain profile into the competitive mix before returning to Chandigarh.

The 39th edition of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA), Annual Extreme Rally, will run from March 12 to March 16 starting from St John’s High School, Sector 26. One of the oldest motorsport events in North India, the SJOBA Rally adheres to all the rules and regulations and safety protocols laid down by Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the country’s apex governing body for motorsports.

A total of 100 competitions, including 25 entries in four-wheelers categories and 60 entries in two-wheelers will compete in the 12 social stages spread across three days. This year sees the re-introduction of the night stage being held.

The rally route will chart a demanding course from Chandigarh through Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and, for the first time, Una in Himachal Pradesh, introducing a fresh terrain profile into the competitive mix before returning to Chandigarh. “The SJOBA rally is about precision under pressure. The night stage adds a layer of strategy and composure that separates the very good from the exceptional,” said SJOBA secretary Siddharth Gupta.

The rally will see cash prizes amounting in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh. "Participants will encounter a diverse blend of non-concrete stretches, river beds, fast tarmac and technical hilly sections. The addition of Una ensures that even experienced rallyists will need to recalibrate their approach," said Clerk of Course (CoC) S P S Ghai.