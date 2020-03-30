394 rounded up, 207 vehicles detained for curfew violation in Chandigarh

The impounded vehicles in Sector 23 Children Traffic Park, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express photo) The impounded vehicles in Sector 23 Children Traffic Park, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express photo)

As many as 394 people were rounded up and 207 vehicles were detained for violating the curfew rules on the second day when shops were opened from 10 am to 6 pm and people were allowed to go on foot for shopping in their nearby markets on Sunday.

As many as 106 vehicles were impounded at various nakas laid by local police and traffic police. All 394 people were later released. Chandigarh Police personnel were deployed at all the sector markets. Cops were seen urging people to maintain distance outside different department stores and shops.

A total of 5,046 people were rounded up and 95 people were arrested for coming out from their houses despite the imposition of curfew in Chandigarh since March 23. As many as 2,554 vehicles were detained and 435 were impounded in the last five days.

Around 83 nakas at all the entry, exit and other points were laid for checking. Incidents of scuffle between hooligans and police personnel were reported. Cops deputed in slum colonies faced tough time. All 5,046 people were released after briefing. The arrested 95 were released after furnishing bail bonds.

The police on Sunday intercepted a group of 15 people who arrived at Chandigarh from Una district in Himachal Pradesh and going to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They were intercepted near Kalagram Light Point. A government officer rushed to the spot but the migrant population was reluctant to stay in Chandigarh. They were served food and assisted up to the Panchkula border.

