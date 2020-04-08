39 new cases in a day take Haryana’s count to 129

With 37 active cases, Nuh district tops the chart followed by 25 in Palwal, 19 in Faridabad and 11 in Gurgon. Till date, COVID-19 cases have come to light from 16 districts, while no case has been reported so far from remaining six districts of the state. With 37 active cases, Nuh district tops the chart followed by 25 in Palwal, 19 in Faridabad and 11 in Gurgon. Till date, COVID-19 cases have come to light from 16 districts, while no case has been reported so far from remaining six districts of the state.

At least 39 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from four districts of Haryana taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129. Out of the 39 new cases, 23 are from Nuh district, while seven from Faridabad, two from Gurgaon and one from Charkhi Dadri.

According to available information, out of 39 fresh cases, at least 28 are Tablighis, including 22 from Nuh and six from Faridabad. Another person is a health worker in Faridabad, who too has been found positive.

So far, 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, while two have died leaving 110 active patients in Haryana.

Out of total 129 confirmed cases, 10 are foreign nationals and 50 from other states.

Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Tuesday directed all officers to make an aggressive containment plan in their respective districts to stop community transmission.

