39 deaths take Punjab’s Covid toll to 675, 1,020 new cases reported

Thirteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, six from Hoshiarpur, four from Patiala, three each from Amritsar and Jalandhar, two each from Mohali, Gurdaspur and Pathankot and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur.

In yet another spike in a single day, 39 deaths were reported in Punjab, driving up the total count of Covid-19 deaths in the state to 675 on Wednesday. Since August 4, the daily death count has been 20 or more.

On Wednesday, 1,020 new cases of infection were reported in the state, taking the total tally of cases of infections in the state to 26,909.

Maximum new cases were from Ludhiana (229), followed by Jalandhar (130) and Mohali (104). Also, 85 fresh cases were reported from Amritsar, 70 from Patiala and 62 from Barnala.

Eleven policemen from Ludhiana city police and three from Ludhiana rural police were among who tested positive.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Dehlon police station, a senior constable posted as gunman with a Shiv Sena leader, a constable from Dugri police station, an ASI from division number 4 police station, a sub-inspector posted as incharge of MA branch, two cops from Basant Avenue police post, an ASI from division number 2 police station, a senior constable from Police Lines and a constable from SBS Nagar police post, tested positive in Ludhiana city.

An ASI and a head constable from Raikot city police station and an ASI from Jalaldiwal police post, tested positive from Ludhiana rural police.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (202) so far, followed by Amritsar with 102 deaths and Jalandhar with 86 deaths. Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (5,930), followed by Jalandhar (3,422) and Patiala (3,099). Patiala has reported 61 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 2,598 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per official media bulletin, there are 9,022 active cases, 142 of them on oxygen support and 18 on ventilator support. Meanwhile, 17,212 patients have been discharged.

(With ENS Ludhiana)

