38,431 migrants sent to their native states, over 1 lakh were registered

Chandiagrh Police personnel distribute food and masks to migrants at CCET, Sector 26, on Thursday. Express photo: Jaipal Singh Chandiagrh Police personnel distribute food and masks to migrants at CCET, Sector 26, on Thursday. Express photo: Jaipal Singh

The UT administration Thursday said that no Shramik special train will run from Chandigarh from Friday as the scheduled trains have operated. The administration claimed that the concerning states and the Indian Railways will consult if the demand of more Shramik train rise.

Social Welfare Secretary Yashpal Garg said, “At least 38,431 migrants have been sent to their home states. As many as 36,243 boarded the two dozen Shramik trains and 2,188 took buses to their native places. We observed that less number of migrants want to to go to their native states now. On Thursday, 98 seats of a UP-bound Shramik special train with the capacity of 1,600 passengers were empty. The registration for the trains were done between May 1 and May 13. We will review the situation after accessing the requests of people and response of the states and the Indian Railways.”

More than one lakh migrants had registered themselves through the UT administration’s website and helpline number especially launched for migrants wanting to return to their home states. Around 75,000 migrants of the one lakh registered were only from UP and Bihar.

All the Shramik trains that operated from Chandigarh ran to the two states. Migrant workers leader, Shashi Shankar Tiwari said, “The Shramik trains failed to cope with the number of registered migrants. So many travelled on foot, bicycles or motor vehicles. There are thousands of others, who are still struck in Chandigarh. The administration gave priority to people on their face value. Ideally, it should send all the registered migrants to their homes.”

Shramik trains were started operating Chandigarh on May 8. Officials said, all the passengers were provided with food packets and water bottle at Chandigarh Railway Station, before they boarded the train.

Many plan to start for their village on Bicycles

Refuting officials’ claims that there is no need to operate trains further, a worker from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, Mohammed Musafa said, “At least 10 of us had registered to go Bhagalpur on Thursday. However, six people were sent. We are contractual labourers. Our contractor has also left the city. Since the lockdown, there has been no work. We stay in the Sector 21 market. We are planning to leave for our native place on bicycles. We asked the officers at Sector 26 on Thursday and they replied that there is no plan for trains more to come.”

