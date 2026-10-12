384 poles out, 800 homes connected: How Bhagwant Mann’s Satauj rewired itself underground

When 61-year-old Ram Singh points towards a white pipe fixed to the wall of his house, there is little to suggest that an electricity cable is running through it. The cable enters his house through the pipe after travelling underground, replacing the overhead network that had been a familiar feature of Satauj for decades.

“Many of our relatives have come to the village to see how we get power through underground cables,” says Nachhtar Kaur, another resident in her 60s.

A few metres away, workers engaged by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are uprooting a cemented electricity pole and carrying it towards an open ground near the village’s 66-kV sub-station.

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The poles that once carried Satauj’s electricity network are gradually becoming redundant.

Satauj, the native village of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is now in the final stages of an estimated rS. 8-crore pilot project to shift its residential electricity distribution network underground and make it Punjab’s first completely ‘pole-free’ village.

Behind the disappearance of the poles, however, lies a substantial engineering exercise: kilometres of high- and low-tension lines had to be shifted underground, meters relocated from poles to common boxes, streets excavated, specialised cables installed and nearly 800 houses connected to the new system.

The conversion was carried out in stages. “First, the contractor removed all the overhead wires from the high-tension lines. These carry 11-kV power and around six kilometres of HT lines were taken underground,” says Daljeet Singh Sandhu, Superintending Engineer, PSPCL, Sangrur.

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The work then moved to the low-tension distribution network that supplies individual houses. Electricity meters that were earlier installed on poles were shifted into common meter boxes placed at different points in the village lanes. From these boxes, individual houses are now supplied through underground cables.

The cables entering the houses have been properly insulated, officials said. The village already has 28 transformers, which continue to supply electricity through the new underground network.

The scale of the work is evident around the 66-kV sub-station, where dismantled poles and piles of high- and low-tension wires removed during the conversion have been stacked. The project involved uprooting 384 electricity poles, most of which have already been removed.

Satauj has 826 houses, according to PSPCL, and nearly 800 have been energised through the underground system. Only a few hutments remain to be connected. “The overhead wiring is gone now and our village is the first one to get electricity through underground wiring. Things are going smoothly as of now,” says Ram Singh.

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The engineering work also meant digging up the village streets. Trenches as deep as 3.5 feet were excavated at several locations to lay the cables. PSPCL says specialised underground cables resistant to heat, water and adverse weather conditions have been used. The cables have been placed inside conduits made of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and then covered underground.

The streets are to be re-metalled after the electricity work is completed. A detailed model of the underground network has also been installed inside the sub-station. PSPCL lineman Kewal Singh says villagers frequently ask to see it. “Villagers often request us to show them the model. They feel elated watching it. After all, it is the first village of Punjab to go pole-free,” he says.

Satauj continues to receive electricity from the existing 66-kV sub-station located within the village. The same sub-station supplies neighbouring Tolewal, where the electricity network remains overhead. The underground project covers an estimated residential electricity load of around 4 MW but does not include the agricultural load.

For villagers, one of the main attractions of the project is the expectation of fewer weather-related power disruptions. “Once the overhead wiring is gone in Satauj, the chances of power disruptions due to heavy rain or storms are very less. It can go off only if the main sub-station develops some snag,” says Harinder Singh, Additional Sub-Divisional Officer at the sub-station.

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75-year-old Gurcharan Singh says power supply has already become more satisfactory. “Otherwise, if it rains a bit or a storm comes, the department quickly switches off the electricity. Now the supply is by and large satisfactory. The electricity goes off very rarely now,” he says.

For 80-year-old Sukhdev Singh, safety is the biggest attraction. “We often listen to tragic incidents in which people die due to sparking from loose electricity wires. Perhaps this project will end such accidents,” he says.

But taking electricity underground has also created a new responsibility for residents. They cannot simply dig up village streets without first informing PSPCL, since underground cables could be damaged. “This is a new thing for the consumers. They are not supposed to start digging the ground in the village streets just like that. They have to properly inform PSPCL so that the underground cables are not damaged,” Sandhu says.

The warning has already acquired relevance. A few days ago, a villager reportedly noticed sparking near his house while digging the ground. Officials said the problem was attended to and resolved. The incident also highlights a key difference between the two systems. While underground cables are protected from many of the hazards faced by overhead wires, locating and repairing an underground fault can be more complicated.

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The issue becomes particularly important because water, sewerage and other underground utilities already exist beneath parts of the village. The project was initially targeted for completion in 45 days. Instead, more than 95 per cent of the work was completed over roughly four months, with finishing work still underway.

According to PSPCL, the underground cables being used have a 50-year warranty. When Mann laid the foundation stone for the project on May 19, he described Satauj as a futuristic model that could eventually be replicated across Punjab. He also said the village could become Punjab’s—and possibly India’s—first to completely transition from an overhead electricity network to underground cables.

For now, the old network remains visible near the sub-station in the form of dismantled poles and coils of wires. Village sarpanch Harbans Singh Happy says the poles will eventually be kept at the panchayat ghar so future generations can see them as part of the village’s history. For the residents, however, the transformation is already evident every time they look up and find the sky free of electricity wires.