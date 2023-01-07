38 women held for drug peddling in Mohali in 2022

The Sohana police Friday arrested a woman from near the airport chowk and recovered 3,610 banned tablets from her possession.

A total of 38 women were arrested by the district police last year who were involved in supplying drugs.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Davinder Kaur, a resident of Bollywood Green City near Landran. The police recovered 2,760 tablets of Lomotil and 850 tablets of Tramadol.

A police party present near the airport chowk saw a car with Haryana registration number was coming towards Mohali from Chatt light point at Zirakpur.

On suspicion, the police party stopped the car driver and checked the vehicle. On checking, the police recovered the tablets and the accused failed to show any documents to carry the tablets.

A case under sections 22,61 and 85 of sthe Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Sohana police station.

Police officials said that the accused was running a dhaba and is a divorcee. She was remanded in police custody till January 9.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the involvement of the women in drug smuggling had been increasing in the past year and around 38 women were arrested in the previous year.

Advertisement

“In this case, the woman was coming in the car and was arrested at a naka. On checking, she first said that she was not aware of who left the tablets in her car. In the past we have seen that the smugglers had used the women for supplying the drugs to their clients. At nakas, the police stop women only after specific inputs and the smugglers take advantage of it,” the officer added.

Sources said that there are inputs that smugglers are using women to smuggle drugs at Kharar and in the coming days, more arrests could be made to break the chain of the smugglers.