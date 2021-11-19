38 new dengue cases reported from Tricity, no fresh deaths

The Tricity on Thursday lodged 206 new dengue cases on Thursday as administration officials continued their effort to check the spread of the vector-borne disease.

Panchkula: 6 cases

A total of 6 new dengue positive cases (confirmed with Elisa test) — along with 03 testing positive with the Rapid Diagnostic tests — were reported in Panchkula on Thursday taking the total number of Elisa confirmed cases to 838 till date.

The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed its first and only dengue death on October 27.

As many as 72 persons on Thursday visited civil hospital and were either confirmed as dengue cases or termed suspected as they showed dengue like symptoms. A total of 29 persons remained admitted in Civil Hospital Sector 6.

The district has already broken the record of most number of cases registered since the 2017 dengue crisis.

As per the district medical health records, while a total of 193 had contracted dengue in 2017 till October, with only 14 dengue cases being reported last year.

The number this time crossed the 200 mark in the second week of October, 300 mark on October 17, 350 mark on October 19 and 400 mark on October 23, 500 mark within a week on October 27, 600 mark on November 2, 700 mark on November 8 and 800 mark on November 14. The cases are continuing to rise in the district.

Chandigarh: 20 cases

The total number of confirmed dengue cases reported on Thursday in Chandigarh was 20, with the total number of cases in November touching 425 till date.

Mohali: 12 cases

As many as 12 dengue cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the total number to 3725. The district health department had sent 47 suspected samples for testing.

The district had seen a slight decline in the cases as in the last five days 133 cases were reported. This month a total of 1094 cases were reported. The district had reported 37 deaths due to the disease.