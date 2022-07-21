38 govt buildings in the city made disabled-friendly, says Chandigarh Adviser

As many as 38 government buildings have been made 100 per cent accessible for the disabled while efforts are being made to make the remaining ones disabled-friendly as well, said UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Chandigarh Administration, organised a camp for Distribution of Aids and Appliances to Divyangjans (under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme) free of cost in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the implementing agency under the scheme at Tagore Theatre, here on Wednesday.

As many as 600 aids and appliances including artificial limbs, motorised tri-cycles, wheelchairs, smart canes, smart phones, daisy players, braille kits, etc., were distributed to 432 beneficiaries with multiple disabilities. Of these, 200 are residents of Chandigarh and others belong to neighbouring areas.

Pal said that efforts are being made to make all government and public buildings of the city 100 per cent accessible for the disabled. Keeping up with the Government of India norms, 28 websites of the Chandigarh Administration have been made 100 per cent Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) compliant (disabled friendly), it was said.

The Adviser appreciated the initiatives of the social welfare department for upliftment of the disabled like financial assistance to 4,894 people, under the Disability Pension Scheme. He also spoke about the 24×7 women’s helpline (toll free numbers 181 and 9915023456) which are extending services to children and persons with disabilities in need. A special Covid-19 vaccination camp in association with health department for persons with disabilities was organised.