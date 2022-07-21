38 govt buildings in the city made disabled-friendly, says Chandigarh Adviser

July 21, 2022 7:39:27 am
As many as 38 government buildings have been made 100 per cent accessible for the disabled while efforts are being made to make the remaining ones disabled-friendly as well, said UT Adviser Dharam Pal.
The Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Chandigarh Administration, organised a camp for Distribution of Aids and Appliances to Divyangjans (under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme) free of cost in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the implementing agency under the scheme at Tagore Theatre, here on Wednesday.
As many as 600 aids and appliances including artificial limbs, motorised tri-cycles, wheelchairs, smart canes, smart phones, daisy players, braille kits, etc., were distributed to 432 beneficiaries with multiple disabilities. Of these, 200 are residents of Chandigarh and others belong to neighbouring areas.
Pal said that efforts are being made to make all government and public buildings of the city 100 per cent accessible for the disabled. Keeping up with the Government of India norms, 28 websites of the Chandigarh Administration have been made 100 per cent Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) compliant (disabled friendly), it was said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Adviser appreciated the initiatives of the social welfare department for upliftment of the disabled like financial assistance to 4,894 people, under the Disability Pension Scheme. He also spoke about the 24×7 women’s helpline (toll free numbers 181 and 9915023456) which are extending services to children and persons with disabilities in need. A special Covid-19 vaccination camp in association with health department for persons with disabilities was organised.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Latest News
Eddie Murphy to lead Prime Video’s comedy movie Candy Cane Lane
3 men die of electrocution in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin announces solatium
Punjab: Arrest of robber leads AGTF to shooters ‘involved’ in the killing of Moosewala
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,116 fresh infections, zero deaths; 538 cases in Chennai
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab: Lalru school in Mohali suspends classes after 21 students test positive for Covid
Dera Bassi: 18-year-old boy killed in roof collapse
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro now open for pre-booking in India: Check price here
Yashwant and Dhankhar, to 2024 plans, TMC may set record straight at Shaheed Diwas today
Chandigarh Police cyber cell arrests Nigerian for cheating woman of Rs 3.25 lakh
Cattle-laden pickup van mows down woman Sub-Inspector in Ranchi, 1 arrested
Haryana govt spends Rs 12.5 lakh on treatment of 16 poor kids in Panchkula district