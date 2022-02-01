scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
38 detained for protesting ‘wrongful’ termination, released later

🔴 The protest, which started around 11am on Monday, saw police intervention later and the protesters were rounded up and taken to a police station.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 1, 2022 4:35:32 am
Chandigarh latest news, needle making factory, employee protest, Groz Backert Asia, Punjab and Haryana High Court, indian expressPolice said the employees who were detained have been protesting their ‘wrongful’ termination for the last two years.

AS MANY as 38 employees of a needle making factory, who had been laid-off, along with their kin and some union members staged a protest against the company management of Groz Backert Asia Oct on Monday against their termination.

The protest, which started around 11am on Monday, saw police intervention later and the protesters were rounded up and taken to a police station. Police said the employees who were detained have been protesting their ‘wrongful’ termination for the last two years.

The office bearers of GBA Worker Union claimed that the matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has stayed the termination proceedings against the employees.

“On Monday, the factory officials called the police after facing protests. We were taken to the police station and later released. Our protest will continue in the coming days,” said Vipin Kumar, General Secretary, GBA Workers Union.

