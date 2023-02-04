37 years on, justice still eludes Nakodar firing victims’ families

Exactly 37 years ago on February 4, 1986, four Sikh youths were killed in an indiscriminate police firing in Nakodar here. These youths were part of a procession which was peacefully protesting against the ‘sacrilege’ of Guru Granth Sahib.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government led by then chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala was in power at the time. After this incident, almost 10 CMs’ tenures – Beant Singh, Harcharan Singh Brar, Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, Parkash Singh Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi – have passed in the state, but the families of the deceased are yet to get justice.

Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh had ruled the state for a longer period than other CMs during these 37 years, but none of them could provide justice to them.

Among the killed were Bhai Ravinder Singh Littran, Bhai Baldhir Singh Ramgarh, Bhai Jhilman Singh Gaursian and Bhai Harminder Singh Raipur Chalupar. These four young men were also leaders of the All India Sikh Student Federation.

The old father and mother – Bapu Baldev Singh and Mata Baldip Kaur – of victim Ravinder Singh Littran are the only parents from among the four victim families who are alive, while the others had died during these years waiting for justice.

Baldev Singh has been fightng this case for the past 37 years to get justice for all the deceased. He comes from Canada every year and organises a function in their memory.

Also, during this period, five governors took the reins in their hands during the President’s rule in the state, but none of them took any steps to solve this issue.

The matter even drew attention at international level in the US, Canada and France, and it was raised at the 43rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by UK-based Dr Iqtidar Karamat Cheema, who was a representative of UNHRC

While talking to The Indian Express, Baldev Singh said that if the government had done justice in the Nakodar firing case, then Bargadi incident would not have happened.

On February 2, 1986, five Guru Granth Sahib saroops (copies) were set on fire by miscreants in Gurdwara Guru Arjan Sahib Nakodar.

On February 4, 1986, four unarmed Sikh youths were killed by police when a procession was peacefully marching to the Gurdwara Sahib to collect and take the desecrated saroops to Sri Goindwal Sahib.

Postmortems of all the four martyrs were done in the intervening night of February 4 and 5, 1986, and their bodies were burned by police early on February 5, 1986. None of the family members were allowed to witness the cremation.

A commission of inquiry – headed by Justice Gurnam Singh (retired high court Justice) – was constituted by former CM Surjit Singh Barnala’s Akali government. The commission submitted its report to the Punjab government on October 31, 1986.

Baldev Singh said that in contravention of the rule of law and established procedure under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, the government failed to place and discuss the Judicial Inquiry Report, along with the mandatory Action Taken Report, in the state assembly within six months of submission.

“I have been living with the trauma for almost four decades now, but I am determined to secure justice to all the deceased,” said Baldev Singh.

\“I have big hopes from the current AAP government because as an Opposition AAP had sought formation of an SIT, action on Justice Gurnam Singh Commission and to make the judicial report public,” said Bapu Baldev Singh.

The Bargari incident has a striking similarity to Nakodar case.

On October 14, 2015, two protestors – Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh – were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district. Following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari and other places, mass protests were held, and when various Sikh organisations were taking out the procession, police opened fire and killed the two persons. The victims’ families have been waiting for justice since 2015.