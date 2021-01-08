37 declared eligible for flats in computerised allotment at CHB

Immediately after the draw, the result was uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board i.e. www.chbonline.in.

COMPUTERISED DRAWS for allotment of dwelling units was held at the Chandigarh Housing Board on Thursday for 37 people who were declared eligible by the Estate Office.

The draw was held under the supervision of Nitika Pawar, IAS, Special Secretary, Chandigarh Administration.

Immediately after the draw, the result was uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board i.e. http://www.chbonline.in.

As many as 22 people were allotted flats in Maloya under the Small Flat Scheme. Twelve people were allotted flats at Dhanas. Three persons were allotted flats under Oustee Scheme.

Allotment letters to these 37 people will be issued this week and thereafter, physical possession will be handed over on completion of required formalities.