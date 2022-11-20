scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

36 years after businessman’s murder, court sentences former terrorist to life

The court has pronounced rigorous imprisonment under Section 302 IPC, section 3 of TADA Act and under Section 27 of Arms Act and also fined Rs 1 lakh under each section. Advocate Mandeep Singh Sachdev said that both sentences will run concurrently.

At the time of the murder, the deceased was trying his luck in politics by joining SAD. The eyewitness had told police that the door bell rung in the morning and four armed men barged into the deceased Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar house and opened fire. (File)

Nearly 36 years after the murder of Jalandhar-based businessman Surinder Singh Makkar, who was the brother of former SAD MLA Sarabjit Singh Makkar, the court of additional district and session judge Dharminder Paul Singla on Saturday convicted a former terrorist for life.

Ludhiana-based former militant Satinderjit Singh alias Mintu was convicted for life for the murder and under TADA Act. Mintu was a member of the then dreaded terrorist outfit Khalistan Commodore force and also had links with another such outfit-Babbar Khalsa.

The accused couldn’t be located for the next 18 years after the crime and it took 18 more years for the sentencing in the case.

The court has pronounced rigorous imprisonment under Section 302 IPC, section 3 of TADA Act and under Section 27 of Arms Act and also fined Rs 1 lakh under each section. Advocate Mandeep Singh Sachdev said that both sentences will run concurrently.

There were four accused in this case of which three have already died, including Hardeep Singh Vicky, Harvinder Singh and Palwinder Singh. The case was registered on January 22, 1987 on the statement of servant Swaran Kaur, who was the eyewitness in the case.

At the time of the murder, the deceased was trying his luck in politics by joining SAD. The eyewitness had told police that the door bell rung in the morning and four armed men barged into the deceased Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar house and opened fire. Makkar suffered several bullet injuries and died on the spot. His son Prince Makkar was five then as currently Prince is in Gurdaspur jail in connection with infamous Gurkeerat Singh aka ‘Gikki” murder case of 2011 in Jalandhar.

Police said that Mintu was first nabbed in 2005 and remained in jail for a few years and then was released on bail. He then stopped appearing in court regarding the case and went underground again.

In 2009, the court declared him Proclaimed Offender (PO) and in 2013, he again landed in the police net when he was found smuggling 4 kg heroin from Pakistan.

Once he was in jail, the case was reopened and the trial began. He was finally convicted on Saturday. Sarabjit Singh Makkar said that it took long but finally justice has been delivered.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 08:35:34 am
