scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

36% vote in Sangrur; EC asks chief secretary why more polling time sought

In a strongly worded letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, the panel said a letter sent by the returning officer and a subsequent request by the chief secretary “at 4.05 pm” amounted to an attempt to “unduly interfere in the election process and influence a certain class of voters.”

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 24, 2022 1:46:34 am
The voting percentage on Thursday is a sharp dip from 2019, when the constituency recorded a poll percentage of 72.40 per cent. (Express/Gurmeet Singh)

The Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab’s Sangrur constituency Thursday saw a voter turnout of 36.4 per cent till 5 pm, officials said, the day ending with the Election Commission seeking an explanation from the state chief secretary and the district’s deputy commissioner for seeking an extension in the polling time.

In a strongly worded letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, the panel said a letter sent by the returning officer and a subsequent request by the chief secretary “at 4.05 pm” amounted to an attempt to “unduly interfere in the election process and influence a certain class of voters.”

“ECI seeks explanation from DC Sangrur and Chief Secretary Punjab for asking for extension of polling time towards the closing hours at 4pm without any new facts appearing on the day of polling, and thereby attempting to influence a section of voters,” the EC spokesperson said.

“The commission condemns such behavior by the officers during the election process,” the letter stated as it asked the returning officer to appear before the commission by 1 pm Friday.

Best of Express Premium
What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
What FPIs’ market exit means
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chandigarh

The voting percentage on Thursday is a sharp dip from 2019, when the constituency recorded a poll percentage of 72.40 per cent.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement