36 Punjab Govt school principals to visit Singapore for training: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday announced that the first batch of 36 principals of government-run schools will visit Singapore to sharpen their professional skills.

This comes after the Punjab government announced in December last year that it will send a group of school principals to the Principal’s Academy in Singapore and to the National Institute of Education for getting specialised training.

While interacting with people online, Mann said Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had ahead of the Assembly elections given a guarantee to the citizens that the state’s education system will be completely transformed.

He said, “Since teachers are the nation builders who can uplift the level of education, it was guaranteed that their teaching skills will be upgraded by ensuring quality training to them. As a part of this guarantee, the first batch of 36 government school principals will be going to Singapore on February 4 for professional training.”

These principals will be participating in a Professional Teacher Training seminar from February 6 to 10, he added.

Mann said, “After coming back from Singapore, these principals will share their experience with their colleagues and students. It will help in further upscaling the expertise and professional ability of the teachers to impart quality education to students. This will prove to be a milestone for reforming the education system in the state.”

Mann said, “Lakhs of students from across the state will benefit from this revolutionary step as with additional expertise from Singapore these principals will upgrade the level of education being imparted in the state.”

He added, “Punjab will soon become a front-runner state in the field of education.”

The Punjab AAP government’s announcement has come even as the matter of sending Delhi government school teachers to Finland for training has become a flashpoint between the Lieutenant Governor and the party’s dispensation in the national capital.