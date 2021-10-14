36 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) was among 36 IPS officers who were transferred in a major police shake up in the state on Wednesday in which 14 SSPs, seven ADGP rank officers, six IG-rank officers and four DIG-rank officers were transferred.

A S Rai, who was ADGP (NRI), replaced Varinder Kumar as ADGP (Intelligence). Kumar has been posted as Punjab Bureau of Investigation (BOI) Director.

Arpit Shukla, who was BOI Director, has been transferred as ADGP (Welfare) replacing V Neeraja who has been posted as ADGP (NRI).

Jintendra Kumar Jain, who was ADGP (Policy and Rules and in addition SOG Training), has been posted as ADGP (Powercom).

Rakesh Chandra, who was ADGP (operations and in addition commando), has been posted as ADGP (Policy and Rules).

Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, who was ADGP (IRB), has been posted as ADGP (HRD). She continues to hold additional charge of Nodal Officer, Punjab Police Election Cell.

Mohnish Chawla, who was IG (Excise and Taxation and in addition STF) has replaced S P S Parmar as IG (Border Range, Amritsar). Parmar has been posted as IG (Ludhiana Range) against a vacant post. Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who was IG (Human Rights and, in addition, Crime) has been posted as IG (Patiala Range).

Shive Kumar Verma, who was available for posting, has been posted as IG (Law and Order) relieving A K Pandey of the additional charge. Rakesh Agrawal, who was also available for posting, has been posted as IG (Counter Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit).

Kaustubh Sharma, who was IG (Jalandhar Range and, in addition, OCCU) has been posted as IG (Headquarters) against a vacant post.

Sandeep Garg, who was Patiala, SSP, has been transferred as Mansa SSP, replacing Narinder Bhargav who has been posted as Commandant 3rd IRB, Ludhiana. Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was Vigilance Bureau, Joint Director (Administration), has been posted as Patiala SSP.

Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was Nawanshahr SSP, has will now be AIG (PAP-I, Jalandhar).

Gulneet Singh Khurana, who was Amritsar (Rural) SSP, has been transferred as Commandant 5th IRB, Amritsar, and in addition AIG (Counter Intelligence Ferozepur). Rakesh Kaushal, who was Commandant (PRTC Jahan Khelan) has been posted as Amritsar (Rural) SSP.

Batala SSP Ashwani Kapur has been transferred as AIG (CI Pathankot) against a vacant post. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, who was Amritsar DCP (Detective) has been posted as Batala SSP.

Dhruman Harshadray Nimbale, who was Moga SSP, has been transferred as AIG (CI and OCCU).

Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Surinderjit Singh Mand, who was Commandant-cum-Deputy Director MRS PPA (Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy) Phillaur), has been posted as Moga SSP. Muktsar SSP Charanjit Singh, has been transferred as AIG (Crime).

PPS officer Sarabjit Singh, who was AIG (Litigation), has been posted as Muktsar SSP.

Rajpal Singh, who was Ferozepur SSP, has been transferred as Commandant (7th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar). Harmandeep Singh Hans, who was Mohali SP (Investigation), has been posted as Ferozepur SSP.

Bhagirath Singh Meena, who was Barnala SSP, has been transferred as Commandant (1st IRB Patiala). Alka Meena, who was AIG (SB-I Intelligence), has been posted as Barnala SSP.

Hoshiarpur SSP Amneet Kondal, has been transferred as AIG (Personnel-I) at police headquarters in Chandigarh. PPS officer Kulwant Singh Heer, who was Commandant (27th Battalion PAP Jalandhar), has been posted as Hoshiarpur SSP.

Gurdial Singh, who was Ludhiana (Rural) SSP, has been transferred as Commandant-cum-Deputy Director (Indoor) MRS PPA Phillaur. PPS officer Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, who was Joint CP Headquarters at Amritsar, has been posted as Ludhiana (Rural) SSP. Swarandeep Singh, who was Faridkot SSP, has been transferred as AIG (Crime). Varun Sharma, who was Patiala SP (City), has been posted as Faridkot SSP. Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, who was Tarn Taran SSP, has been transferred as Commandant 27th Battalion PAP Jalandhar. PPS officer Harwinder Singh Virk, who was Mohali SP (City) has been posted as Tarn Taran SSP.

Ravjot Grewal, who was Mohali SP (Rural), has been posted as Malerkotla SSP, replacing Kanwardeep Kaur who is new SSP of Nawanshahr.

Gurpreet Singh Toor, who was DIG Patiala Range, has been transferred as DIG-cum-Joint Director MRS PPA Phillaur. He continues to hold additional charge of DIG (IRB Punjab) at Patiala. Babu Lal Meena, who was DIG-cum-Joint Director MRS PPA Phillaur, has been posted as DIG (Administration) at PAP Jalandhar.

Gurpreet Singh Gill, who was DIG (Law and Order and in addition CAD & Crime Against Women & Children), has been posted as DIG (Commando) at Bahadurgarh. Sanjeev Singh Rampal, who was STF DIG (Administration), has been posted as DIG (Training) at PAP Jalandhar. He will have additional charge as STF DIG (Administration).____