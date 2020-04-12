35,000 apply for curfew e-pass in 12 days, only 5,000 allotted

However, the authorities found only 5,000 applications with substantial reasons. (Representational Photo/Photo by Shashi Ghosh) However, the authorities found only 5,000 applications with substantial reasons. (Representational Photo/Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Since the Chandigarh Administration began issuing e-passes on March 28- to provide relaxation for emergency and essential services amid the curfew- about 35,000 people have applied for passes till now.

However, the authorities found only 5,000 applications with substantial reasons.

There has been a rush of online applications from city residents, seeking passes to move despite the curfew, according to E-Pass Department Nodal Officer Virat. The applications are scrutinised, the cited reasons are read thoroughly, only then the passes are issued to the residents, said the official.

The official further said that the applications citing medical emergency, death cremation, delivery of essential items and for attending senior citizens living alone, were approved for issuing curfew pass.

Some applications filed by NGOs and dog lovers had asked for the curfew pass to provide food to stray dogs, however, the applications were approved only after verification of previous records, said the official.

Sources said, several residents in Chandigarh have been trying to get curfew pass by using recommendations of senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration, however, the requests were denied unless the reasons were substantial and valid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd