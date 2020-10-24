Amritsar: 35-year-old killed in firing at church, old rivalry blamed

Eyewitnesses said that victim and accused knew each other and had some old rivalry.

A 35-year-old man was killed and another injured in firing at a local church in Amritsar on Friday.

Prince and Manoj were at the church in Sri Guru Ram Das Nagar near Garhwali Gate on Friday afternoon, when a person named Randeep Singh Gill along with seven other persons came there and allegedly opened fire after an argument. Prince was killed in the firing, while Manoj was injured.

Randeep claims to be a local leader of the Valmiki community.

Eyewitnesses said that victim and accused knew each other and had some old rivalry. Gill escaped from the spot.

Randeep Singh Gill, his brother Balram Gill, Suraj, Babu, and three unidentified men have been booked under Sections 302, 307, 34 and 148 of IPC and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.