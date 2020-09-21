34,288 children immunised under SNID Polio round in Chandigarh

The officials have also been ensuring that the health workers are provided with appropriate safety and protective gears in strict adherence to the protocols issued by the central government. (Representational)

As many as 34,288 children were immunised on day one of the Sub-National Immunization (SNID) Polio September 2020 round.

About 85 supervisors monitored the SNID activity, for which 586 teams, consisting of two members in a team, of vaccinators have been deployed for house-to-house visit.

The said monitoring was done under the supervision of Dr G Dewan, Director Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director – National Health Mission and other senior health officials.

The officials have also been ensuring that the health workers are provided with appropriate safety and protective gears in strict adherence to the protocols issued by the central government. Sensitisation trainings of the team members were conducted prior to the SNID round.

To disseminate the message about key appropriate behaviors during the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiative was taken up by the Chandigarh Health Department and Covid-19 stickers were designed for the same. With active participation of the Pulse Polio Health Team, officials have been ensuring that the key messages reach each household through the stickers.

The Pulse Polio teams visited high risk and vulnerable areas including Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Sarangpur, Resettlement Colony Dhanas, Kaimbwala, Maloya, Daddumajra, Madrasi Colony, Indira Colony, Bapudham, Mauli Village, Vikas Nagar, Manimajra, Colony no 4, Faidan, Hallomajra, Ramdarbar, Attawa, Palsora, Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Kajheri, Kishangarh, Dariya, Tin colony, Janta Colony, Bhagwanpura, Citco, Shastri Nagar and the construction sites to immunise children with pulse polio drops.

To further the reach of the programme, an activity ‘Taare Zameen Par- a night vigil’ will also be conducted by the Health department during the Pulse Polio rounds to immunise children who halt at the various odd points of the city during the night, such as bus stands and railway stations, among others.

At least four teams will be deputed for the task from 8 pm onwards on September 20.

Team members will move around and vaccinate children in different parts of the city, including bus stands, railway station, showroom corridors, subzi mandis and areas where rag pickers, beggars or nomads, among others, tend to settle down with their children in the night hours.

To maintain the polio free status with 100 per cent polio immunisation, the Health department appealed to the city’s residents to co-operate and get all the children between the age group 0-5 years immunised during the campaign.

