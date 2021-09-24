340 displaced J&K families registered in UT

AT LEAST 340 displaced families from Jammu and Kashmir, who live in the Tricity, have registered themselves with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Jammu and Kashmir, during a three-day special camp that was held in Chandigarh, officials said.

The camp, which was held at Kashmir Sahayak Sabha Bawan in Sector 24, started on September 21 and came to a close on Thursday.

Zonal Officer, DK Hangloo, who is the representative of relief and rehabilitation commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, said, “Around 1,150 to 1,200 members from 340 families filled in their domicile forms. The registration camps for displaced families of Jammu and Kashmir region are being organised throughout the country. Several hundred displaced families are settled in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali, and many of them had already registered themselves. Thursday was the last day of the registration camp in Chandigarh. The next camp will be held in Himachal Pradesh.”

“The domicile certificates will be issued within a few days to the registered individuals. We will send the filled forms to the main office in Jammu. People can also fill their forms online if they have proper documents”, Hangloo, added.

Rajesh Pandita, secretary general, Kashmir Sahayak Sabha, said, “A three-day special camp was held by the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, to facilitate the making of domicile certificates for residents, or their ancestors, who moved out of Jammu and Kashmir (now a UT) years ago. The special camp covered families living in areas of Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Mohali, Kharar, Ambala, Ludhiana and Patiala. We are still receiving queries from displaced family members who are being advised to fill the forms online. A few forms were rejected as they did not have all required information.”

Hangloo is also heading a five member team from Jammu who have been tasked to trace displaced families from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) who are settled in Chandigarh, Haryana and in Punjab. A few displaced PoK families settled in Tricity visited the camp in the last three days