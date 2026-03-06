33,000 temporary workers all set to get permanent residency in Canada

Canada’s federal government has begun quietly rolling out an immigration initiative that aims to convert up to 33,000 skilled temporary foreign workers already living in the country into permanent residents over the next two years, according to a report by the Toronto Star.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab told the Toronto Star in a recent virtual interview that the programme has already been launched, although detailed figures on applications and approvals are not yet available.

“We have launched it already,” Diab said, adding that more information about the rollout and numbers processed so far is expected to be released in April.

The initiative was first announced in November as part of the government’s 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan under Prime Minister Mark Carney. It is designed to create a pathway to permanent residency for workers in sectors facing labour shortages who are already established in Canada.

The move is also intended to help reduce the country’s growing population of non-permanent residents. According to government data cited by the Toronto Star, more than 2.1 million temporary resident permits expired in 2025 and nearly 1.94 million more are expected to expire in 2026.

Officials are concerned that without pathways to extend status or transition to permanent residency, a large number of people could fall out of status and become undocumented.

The government has pledged to bring the proportion of non-permanent residents in Canada down to below five per cent of the total population by 2027. The figure stood at about 6.8 per cent last December.

Diab told the Toronto Star that transitioning workers who are already in Canada is a key element of the strategy. More than half of the 395,000 people who became permanent residents last year had previously held temporary permits.

The minister also reiterated that people staying in Canada on temporary permits must comply with immigration rules. Those wishing to remain beyond the validity of their permits must apply for an extension.

“If you do not apply for an extension, we expect you to honour that commitment and leave,” Diab said, noting that even when an extension is granted initially, it could later be refused, in which case the individual would be required to depart.

During the interview, Diab also addressed the proposed Bill C-12, legislation that would give immigration authorities powers to cancel, pause or suspend certain immigration documents and applications in cases deemed to be in the public interest.

She said these powers would be used only in exceptional circumstances and would be subject to oversight. According to the Toronto Star, Diab emphasised that the provisions are not intended as a tool to deal with backlogs in immigration applications.

The minister said her policy priorities follow the broad direction outlined in the mandate letter issued by Prime Minister Carney. These include reducing the number of temporary residents, keeping future permanent resident admissions below one per cent of Canada’s population after 2027, increasing the share of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec to 12 per cent by 2029, and developing a strategy to attract global talent.

At the same time, the government is under pressure from different stakeholders over the future of temporary foreign worker programmes. Some political voices have called for restrictions, while business groups continue to report shortages of workers in sectors such as agriculture, construction and hospitality.

Diab acknowledged the difficulty of balancing these competing demands, saying pilot initiatives are being tested in some areas to address labour needs. She also said provinces and territories need to clearly communicate their labour requirements and explain them to local communities.

On concerns related to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, particularly the fact that many workers are tied to a single employer, Diab pointed out that labour standards largely fall under provincial jurisdiction. Federal authorities, however, allow migrant workers to report abuse through a confidential tip line and provide an option to apply for an open work permit if they are found to be in a vulnerable situation.

The minister, who is the daughter of Lebanese immigrants and previously served as Nova Scotia’s immigration minister, also spoke about international students. While she said she has long supported the sector, the current government has decided to cut the number of international students by half amid concerns about housing shortages and pressure on public services.

The policy shift has already led to programme cuts and job losses at several post-secondary institutions.

Diab said restoring confidence in Canada’s education system for international students would require strengthening oversight and ensuring that students receive a meaningful educational experience.

“The more that we can look after our institutions and our integrity and strengthen our system and make sure that the students that are coming are really getting a valuable education, I think that is really the most important,” she said.

According to the Toronto Star, the quiet rollout of the temporary-to-permanent transition programme signals the first steps in the government’s broader effort to recalibrate immigration policy while maintaining economic needs and public confidence in the system.