33-yr-old police inspector among 7 who test positive in Panchkula

A man being tested for Covid-19 in Panchkula, on Saturday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) A man being tested for Covid-19 in Panchkula, on Saturday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

A police inspector posted at Panchkula headquarters is among the seven people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Panchkula district on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Inspector works in the IT branch of the police headquarters and hails from Karnal. He used to travel between Karnal and Panchkula everyday for his work and had reported about his symptoms, including mild fever, a few days back.

“I have an eight-month-old girl and I wanted to be very cautious. I had self isolated myself at my home and was following all precautions even at my workplace,” he said talking to The Indian Express. Currently in Karnal, the inspector will be treated there itself. The police headquarters has been alerted about the case and the authorities will make a comprehensive list of contacts, said the health officials.

The 33-year-old is not being counted in the district tally.

Of the the seven who tested positive in the district, only three will be counted in the district tally. Two direct contacts of a patient, who had tested positive earlier, were diagnosed with the disease at Kot village. The patients are an 80-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman. Another contact of a patient, a 36-year-old man also tested positive.

Others who tested positive, but will not be counted in the district tally include a 67-year-old man from Kaithal, a 31-year-old man from Parwanoo and a 42-year-old man from Delhi.

The 42-year-old had reached Kalka to meet his in-laws. The man had come here with his whole family, all of whom have been put in home isolation and will be sampled.

The district tally has risen to 162, with 109 cases from Panchkula and 53 cases from outside.

The 21-year-old student who had returned from Kazakistan has been removed from the Panchkula tally and is being counted under Chandigarh’s count.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.