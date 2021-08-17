33-year-old killed, another injured as speeding car rams JCB crane

A 33-YEAR-old man was killed and another injured as their speeding car rammed into a JCB crane at Airport light point Saturday night.

Police did not rule out the possibility of drunken driving as liquor bottles were found in the car. The victim was identified as Suresh Kumar, resident of Mansa district. The injured was identified as Gagandeep Singh, who also hails from Mansa but currently resides in Chandigarh.

Police said the JCB crane was standing at the light point due to the red signal. A Haryana Roadways bus was ahead of the JCB crane and it was also waiting for the green signal. Police said that in the meantime, a speeding Hyundai Venue car coming from the side of Zirakpur rammed into the rear side of the JCB crane.

The probe officer, ASI Moti Lal, said, “The front portion of the car was completely damaged. Suresh was in the driving seat. Gagandeep was sitting in the passenger seat. The two suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to GMCH-32 in the police vehicle. Suresh succumbed to his injuries during treatment. We found half-empty liquor bottles in the car.”

Victim Suresh was unmarried. He came to Chandigarh to meet his friends. He owned a shop at Mansa.

The body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination. The viscera samples were sent for chemical examination. The condition of injured Gagandeep was stable. A case of death due to negligent driving was registered at Sector 31 police station on the complaint of JCB crane driver Upender Kumar.