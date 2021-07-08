33% rise in road accidents in 2021: Chandigarh Traffic Police

This year, 51 people were killed and 81 were injured in 101 road crashes between January 1 and June 30.

CHANDIGARH ROADS have witnessed 33 per cent rise in road crashes and fatal casualties in the last six months in comparison to loss of human lives in road crashes reported in the corresponding period last year. Between January 1 and June 30 this year, 66 per cent more people were injured as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Last year, at least 20 people had lost their lives and 55 people were injured in 67 road crashes in Chandigarh. This year, 51 people were killed and 81 were injured in 101 road crashes between January 1 and June 30. The road crashes were reported in four traffic divisions comprising East, Central, South East and South West.

The comparative study of the Road Safety Wing of UT traffic police suggests the time period of 6 pm to 12 midnight is the most vulnerable in terms of fatal road crashes. Twenty people out of 51 lost their lives in 21 fatal road accidents between 6 pm and 12 midnight in the last six months. Traffic cops attributed the rising number of fatal road accidents to rash driving, heavy vehicular movements, red light jumping this year as compared to last year when certain restrictions were imposed owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The 51 victims consisted of 41 men and 10 women. These comprised 15 pedestrians, eight cyclists, one cart-puller, 21 two-wheeler riders and five four-wheeler riders and one auto rickshaw driver. The comparative study shows a majority of fatal road crashes were reported in East, South West and South East divisions. Minimum road casualties were reported in the Central traffic division. The central traffic division comprises Sector 1 to Sector 18. This division is not thickly populated. At least five light points were identified for vulnerability for fatal road crashes. These light points comprised Press Light Point, Sector 17, Transport Light Point, Sector 26, Centra Mall Light point between phase-1, Industrial Area and Sector 28, Poultry Farm roundabout light point and Sector 45/46/47/48 light point.

In 2020, 18 people were killed in the East division, nine were killed in the South East division and 19 were killed in the South West division. A total of 12 people were killed in the Central division.

DSP Jaswinder Singh said, “Various reasons are responsible for rising number of fatal casualties. Withdrawing last year’s restrictions this year is one of the reasons. We are studying the pattern of accidents. Efforts are being made to reduce the numbers.”

Police nakas early in morning, late night

Keeping in view rising number of fatal road accidents early in the mornings and at late night hours, UT traffic police along with general police has started conducting joint nakas during these hours to catch and curb incidents of red light jumping, drunken driving, dangerous driving, etc. DSP (traffic) Palak Goel said, “We will not use alcohol-sensors to catch the drunk drivers keeping in view the Covid-19. They will be caught on the observation of their movements, behavior.”

UT administration has allowed the liquor serving in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars etc.