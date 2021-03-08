33% of all ration depots in Haryana will be allotted to women: Dushyant

On International Women’s Day, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state government had decided that 33 per cent of all ration depots in the state will be allotted to women in the future.

“Haryana is the first state in the country where ration cardholders will be provided ration at their doorstep through mobile depot, this process has been started in Faridabad,” he said Monday.

Dushyant who also holds the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, was speaking in the Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing Budget session while responding to a question asked by an MLA.

“State government has decided that women will have 33 per cent participation in all ration depots allotted in future. While discussing the measures being taken to ensure transparency in the ration distribution through ration depots he said e-vending machines have been installed in ration depots for weighing ration in seven districts and the process of setting up e-vending machines in Faridabad and Gurugram district is underway. The Aadhaar numbers of 1.22 crore beneficiaries who are being provided ration have been linked under the campaign ‘One-Nation, One-Ration’ scheme of the Union government. If a person goes to the ration depot to get ration, then the first Aadhaar number is fed into the machine, after which the ration to be allocated to the person concerned is displayed on the screen. He is then given his share after biometric authenticity check,” Dushyant said.

He added, “Soon, Haryana will be the only state in the country where all ration cardholders will be provided ration at their home through mobile depot. The scheme has also been started in Faridabad district.”