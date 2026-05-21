Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, probe into 328 missing Saroops goes cold

SIT Chief Nanak Singh said the inquiry into the missing Saroops is moving forward, though he acknowledged that a formal chargesheet has yet to be filed.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readChandigarhMay 21, 2026 03:40 PM IST
missing Saroops, SGPC, SIT probe, indian express, missing Guru Granth Sahib saroopsSikh activist Baldev Singh Wadala fears the 328 missing Saroops case has been deliberately sidelined. (File photo)
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What began as a politically charged probe into the disappearance of 328 saroops or copies of the Guru Granth Sahib has all but vanished from Punjab’s political discourse ahead of the election year, with no chargesheet filed, no fresh arrests made, and growing allegations that the investigation has been quietly pushed into cold storage.

After the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered on December 17, 2025, following a five-year campaign led by Sikh activist Baldev Singh Wadala, the AAP government aggressively backed the investigation, hoping it would politically corner Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and dent the party’s support among Sikh voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

Also Read | The missing Saroops probe and why a unique Punjab shrine is at the centre of a major political storm

Initially, the strategy appeared clear: a high-profile probe into the missing saroops could damage the SAD(B) and potentially help the ruling AAP consolidate Sikh support. The police attested Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) employee Kamaljit Singh and Satinder Singh Kohli, a close aide of Sukhbir Badal, but both later secured bail. Since then, the probe has largely gone silent.

In April, the Mann government shifted focus toward a new anti-sacrilege law, presenting it as a major initiative to protect Sikh sentiments. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also launched a high-profile “Shukrana Yatra”, attempting to position himself as a defender of Sikh interests ahead of the elections.

‘SIT is sleeping’

Wadala, who had supported the Punjab Government’s anti-sacrilege legislation despite objections from the Akal Takht and SGPC, now fears the 328 missing Saroops case has been deliberately sidelined.

“The SIT probing the case is sleeping,” Wadala told The Indian Express, while accusing the government of not doing enough in the case.

Special Investigation Team chief Nanak Singh, however, maintained that the inquiry is continuing. “We are investigating and have sought more documents from SGPC. We expect to get them on May 27,” he said while acknowledging that no chargesheet has been filed yet.

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Also Read | 328 missing Saroops: Spotlight back on ex-SGPC chief secretary against whom panel recommended criminal case

On where the 328 Saroops are right now, he said, “We are working on that only,” claiming there has been “substantive progress.”

Wadala, however, pointed to the arrest and prolonged remand of Sukhbir Badal’s former personal assistant, Satinder Singh Kohli, after which, he claimed, the SIT became inactive. “Either they (police) got nothing, or got everything. We fear that both sides, the government and SAD(B), have reached a compromise,” he said.

“When Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was summoned to Akal Takht by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj over objectionable videos, he arrived with two black bags. After that meeting, neither the chief minister nor the Jathedar spoke publicly about what was in those bags again. Were there dark deeds in those black bags, or did both sides put up a show and strike a deal?” Wadala asked.

Also Read | How 300-plus missing Guru Granth copies are giving AAP fuel against SGPC

With Punjab elections ahead, Wadala made clear that his organisation would not allow the case to be quietly buried. Though Wadala recently met the Punjab CM, he has approached a court seeking a status report on the investigation.

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He said that after receiving the SIT’s status report, he would pursue both legal action through the Punjab High Court and a mass movement on the ground.

“If the government makes the mistake of dropping this case midway, it could prove fatal for them,” he said.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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