3,223 active Covid cases in Tricity

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The tricity reported eight Covid-related deaths and 278 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Mohali: 5 deaths, 99 new cases, 268 recover

Mohali district reported five Covid-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 986. As many as 99 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 67,204. There are 1,759 active cases here at present. The district also recorded 268 recoveries during the day. A total of 6,64,459 patients have been discharged from hospitals till now.

Chandigarh: 3 deaths, 98 new cases

Chandigarh reported 98 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 60,585. There are 925 active cases here now. At least Covid-related deaths were also witnessed here, increasing the death toll to 768.

A 57-year-old man from Sector 40, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, and a 42-year-old man from Manimajra, also suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, passed away at PGI. A 51-year-old man from Mauli Jagran, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at GMCH-32.

In the last 24 hours, 2,785 samples have been tested till now. As many as 175 patients were discharged from various facilities. A total of 3,76,892 people have been vaccinated here.

Panchkula: 81 new cases, no deaths

As many as 81 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Panchkula on Saturday, with the district officially reporting no new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the 81 new cases, 66 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 39,921 patients have tested positive in the district till now, of which 30,305 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are from the neighbouring districts. Meanwhile, 352 patients have succumbed to the virus and 29,414 have recovered from the virus here till now.

The active cases tally, which started rising in March, soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, showing a steady decline with the number of active cases coming down to below 2,000 on May 21 and below the 1,000-mark on May 30. It stood at 539 on Saturday. The recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

The district has conducted 3,43,474 tests so far, with at least 1,278 samples tested on Saturday.