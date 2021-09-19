Kalka: 32-yr-old woman from alleged drug lord family held with 21-kg marijuana

A 32-year-old Kalka resident was arrested by the Crime Branch for possessing 21-kg marijuana on Friday. The accused, Suman, was arrested near Traffic Police Lines in Sector 29 and the drugs in commercial quantity were found in her two-wheeler. The woman was remanded in one-day police custody.

The crime branch has made 12 seizures of narcotics substances, including heroin, charas, opium and medicine drugs, worth Rs 35.26 lakh during the current year. Most of the seizures fall in the category of commercial quantity.

Police said Suman belongs to a drug lord family and at least four members of family, including her brother and mother, have been arrested in drug peddling cases earlier. Her mother was convicted with 10 years of imprisonment and died while completing the sentence. Her brother Mintu is still lodged at Model Burail Jail for drug peddling. He was arrested with 280-kg marijuana in Chandigarh.

Crime branch Inspector HS Sekhon said, “Suman purchased the marijuana from Orissa at Rs 1,000 per kg and and further sold it at a much higher rate of Rs 15,000 per kg in the Tricity. Initial interrogation suggests that the consignment of marijuana comes through a Rohtak-based middleman.”

Police said accused Suman has been involved in drug peddling for the last five years and earlier she used to also deal in heroine at Pinjore. In 2018, she was arrested by Pinjor Police for possessing one-kg and 800 grams of marijuana.

Police investigations in various cases indicate that several crimes, including snatching, vehicle thefts and burglaries, among others, are being carried out by addicts for arranging the money for procuring drugs.