32 snatchings in last three months raise questions about public safety in Chandigarh

As many as 15 mobile phones, 11 purses/bags, six gold chains and a double barrel gun were snatched in a total of 32 snatching incidents in the last three months in Chandigarh, putting a question mark on the efficiency of local police to curb the menace.

While 19 snatching incidents were reported in the southern division, 8 were reported in the east division and 5 snatching were reported in the central police sub division. Of the 32 snatchings, 16 were reported within eight days with an average of two such incidents each day. A total 14 snatchings were reported in March.

Sources said 11 of the snatched purses contained approximately Rs 47,000 cash, jwellery, ATM cards and other documents.

Of all the incidents, only four cases could be worked out, and six arrests were made. There were a total of 31 victims including 17 women and 14 men. Snatchers were riding Activa scooters in 16 incidents, used motorcycles in 15 incidents and in two incidents, they were pedestrians.

According to the statements of victims, more than two snatchers were involved in more than one incident. Record suggests that police stations in Sector 34, Sector 31, Sector 39 fall in areas where more such incidents occurred.

SP (UT) Ketan Bansal said, “We are reviewing these cases in every fortnightly crime meeting. We have certain leads. In most of the cases, the registration number of motorcycles caught in CCTV cameras turned out to be fake.”

A SHO requesting anonymity said, “Investigation of these incidents suggests the involvement of new criminals. We have checked the whereabouts of a majority of habitual, notorious snatchers. They are either lodged in jails or present at their places. Three persons including a juvenile out of the total six men who were arrested in the last three months, had committed the crime for the first time. Two Mohali men were arrested in January and found involved in at least 15 snatchings, but most of the incidents were reported in Panchkula and Mohali.” The FIRs were registered under amended sections including 379A and 356B of the IPC. These amended sections carry rigorous punishment not less than 10 years, which may extend to 14 years.