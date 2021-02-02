32 new cases reported in Chandigarh

On Monday Chandigarh reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 20,957. The total number of active cases stood at 176, while the number of fatalities stood at 334. No virus-related was reported on Monday. As many as 21 people were also discharged from various facilities.

As per the latest available data, 17,748 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 1 is currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. The UT has conducted 2,17,610 tests as of yet.

20 new Covid cases in Mohali district Mohali: TWENTY NEW cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Mohali district on Monday, taking the case tally to 19,495, with 551 still active. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of the 20 cases, 13 were reported from Mohali (urban), six from Kharar and one from Gharuan. Dayalan added that 37 patients had recovered from the infection and were released from hospital or home isolation. A total of 18,579 patients have so far recovered in the district. ENS

7 Covid cases in Panchkula, 57 HCWs get vaccinated