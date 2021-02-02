32 new cases reported in Chandigarh

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | February 2, 2021 1:54:54 am
On Monday Chandigarh reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 20,957. The total number of active cases stood at 176, while the number of fatalities stood at 334. No virus-related was reported on Monday. As many as 21 people were also discharged from various facilities.
As per the latest available data, 17,748 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 1 is currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. The UT has conducted 2,17,610 tests as of yet.
20 new Covid cases in Mohali district
Mohali: TWENTY NEW cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Mohali district on Monday, taking the case tally to 19,495, with 551 still active.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of the 20 cases, 13 were reported from Mohali (urban), six from Kharar and one from Gharuan.
Dayalan added that 37 patients had recovered from the infection and were released from hospital or home isolation. A total of 18,579 patients have so far recovered in the district. ENS
7 Covid cases in Panchkula, 57 HCWs get vaccinated
Panchkula: A total of seven new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday. Meanwhile, nine cases were added to the district tally owing to the tracing of cases from Sunday’s count.
With Monday’s cases, the active case tally stood at 87, while the recovery rate was 97.77 per cent. As many as 10,298 have also been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 179 healthcare workers have yet been infected in Panchkula as yet.
As many 10,532 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3266 persons from other districts testing positive as well.
As many as 147 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. The district has yet conducted 161,023 tests as yet.
Covid-19 vaccination: As part of the ongoing covid vaccination drive, as many as 57 people were vaccinated at two sites including Alchemist and Paras hospital on Monday. The target for the day was 200 people and the percentage achieved was 28.5. A total of 3488 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far.
