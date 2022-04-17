32 IAS officers reshuffled, Krishan Kumar gets mines

In a major administrative rejig, the Punjab government on Saturday reshuffled 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers.

This is the first major rejig of departmental secretaries undertaken by Aam Aadmi Party government.

Krishan Kumar, principal Secretary higher education is now principal secretary water resources and mines and geology. Kumar is considered an upright officer and his posting in the mining department is being seen as CM Bhagwant Mann’s masterstroke to nail mining mafia, a pre poll promise of AAP.

Ravneet Kaur, who was special chief secretary labour is now special chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner cooperation. V K Janjua has been posted as special chief secretary jails relieving D K Tiwari, while Anurag Aggarwal has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) revenue and rehabilitation.

Vikas Partap is new principal secretary finance, replacing ACS KAP Sinha who is now ACS-cum-financial commissioner taxation.

A Venu Prasad who is ACS to CM has been given an additional charge of new and renewable energy resources, relieving Dilip Kumar of the charge. He has also been given additional charge of principal secretary industries and commerce, relieving Tejveer Singh who is now posted as principal secretary power.

ACS Sarvjit Singh is the new ACS agriculture. K Siva Prasad will be the new financial commissioner rural development, replacing IAS officer Rahul Bhandari who is now posted as principal secretary technical education.

Home secretary Anurag Verma has been given an additional charge of principal secretary public works department.

Former principal secretary to former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Hussan Lal has been posted as principal secretary medical education and research.

Vivek Pratap Singh has been given the charge of principal secretary local government, replacing A K Sinha who is now principal secretary housing and urban development.

Rahul Tiwari, Special principal secretary to CM ( Channi) has been posted as secretary science technology and environment. K K Yadav is new taxation commissioner Punjab.

ACS Seema Jain has been shifted as ACS social security, relieving R P Shrivasatva who has been posted as ACS forest and wildlife. Alok Shekhar has been posted as principal secretary school education, replacing Ajoy Sharma who has been given the charge of secretary health. Raj Kamal Chaudhary has been posted as principal secretary sports and youth services