Over 31k teachers posts vacant in Punjab government schools, says Bains

Bains claimed that posts would be filled soon both through promotions and new recruitments following which 90% will be filled. (File Photo)

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday that 31,370 posts of teachers, across various cadres, were lying vacant in government schools.

Bains presented the data in the House replying to the question asked by Congress MLA and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Bains said that the majority posts (20378) were lying vacant in master cadre (for class 6 to 10). The minister, however, clarified that the vacancy was due to court stay on promotions in master cadre, which has now been cleared. He claimed that posts would be filled soon both through promotions and new recruitments following which 90% will be filled.