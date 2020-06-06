316 new Covid cases in Haryana

While the state government’s Friday evening Covid bulletin showed 261 Covid cases in Sonipat till date, the Civil Surgeon’s June 5 report sent to Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner showed “332” as the number of positive cases in Sonipat till date. (Representational) While the state government’s Friday evening Covid bulletin showed 261 Covid cases in Sonipat till date, the Civil Surgeon’s June 5 report sent to Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner showed “332” as the number of positive cases in Sonipat till date. (Representational)

Haryana recorded 316 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours including the highest of 153 cases in Gurgaon followed by 59 in Faridabad.

Although the state health department’s evening Covid bulletin released Friday evening showed Sonipat’s case count as “0” for Friday, but the day’s report sent by Sonipat’s Civil Surgeon to Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner showed that Sonipat had got 71 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Haryana’s total count of Covid cases touched 3,597 Friday evening. Out of these there are 2364 active Covid cases. According to state government health department’s Friday evening Covid bulletin, Gurgaon district leads with 1227 active patients followed by 400 in Faridabad and 102 each in Sonipat and Rohtak districts.

Haryana’s recovery rate further dipped to 33.61 per cent while the case doubling rate in the state was recorded at six days.

