31 new cases takes Haryana tally to 625; Mahendragarh records its first two cases

AFTER 31 new coronavirus cases were reported from across the state, Haryana’s tally rose to 625 Thursday evening. Till date, seven people have died in the state, including two each in Ambala and Faridabad and one each in districts of Rohtak, Karnal and Panipat.

According to state government’s Thursday evening bulletin, 13 new cases were reported in Gurgaon, 6 in Faridabad, 3 each in Jhajjar, Sonipar and Jind districts, 2 in Mahendragarh and 1 in Panipat district. Mahendragarh has reported its first two COVID-19 cases. Rewari is now the only district in the state where no case has been reported so far.

Till Thursday evening, there were 358 active cases in Haryana, of which 351 patients have been hospitalised for less than 14 days while seven patients are admitted in various hospitals for longer duration. Sonipat leads with 78 active cases, followed by 73 in Jhajjar and 66 in Gurgaon. Districts of Ambal and Panipat are also most likely going to be included in the red zones with 28 active cases each. The state’s recovery rate that had touched 72.72 per cent, has dipped to 41.60 per cent.

Testing increased

Haryana has ramped up its testing with 1,834 testing samples per million population. Till date, Haryana has tested 46,495 samples, of which 41,861 tested negative while reports of 4,009 samples are awaited. There are 15,345 persons under surveillance across the state, while 22,063 persons have completed their mandatory surveillance period. A total of 260 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals till date.

Haryana extends date for Covid-quiz competition With the objective of creating awareness among children regarding COVID-19, the state Board of School Education has extended the last date of registration for the online quiz competition from May 7 to May 11. So far, 72,000 students have registered online to participate. “Apart from students of Board of School Education, Haryana, students of CBSE, ICSE, or any other board studying in class VI to XII can register to participate. Those students whose results of class X and XII are yet to be announced can participate in the category of class X and XII, which means that the students can apply or register class wise in the prescribed category. With this, students will also get an experience of preparing for online examinations,” a spokesperson said.

27 lakh families provided ration worth Rs 154 crore: Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a statement on Thursday said, “In view of the nationwide lockdown…the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, which was started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide ration to the needy in this hour of crisis, beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), below poverty line (BPL) and other priority families (OPH), are given 5 kg of wheat and 1 kg of pulses per member per month. Ration for three months of April, May and June is being distributed free of cost to the needy. In April, 98 per cent wheat and 93 per cent pulses were distributed. Thus, under this scheme, 1.20 crore members of 27 lakh families of the above three categories were provided 58,062 metric tonnes of wheat and 2,512 metric tonnes of pulses. Hence, the state government provided benefits to the tune of Rs 154 crore to the needy.”

