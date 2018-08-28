31 acres needed for proposed Chandigarh airport project: Study

Of the total, 25,875 sq m (6.39 acres) will be government land while 98,783.47 sq m (24.4 acres) will be private land. (Express photo) Of the total, 25,875 sq m (6.39 acres) will be government land while 98,783.47 sq m (24.4 acres) will be private land. (Express photo)

Around 1,24,659.27 square metres – roughly 31 acres of land – will be required for the proposed project of an alternate road link from Chandigarh to Chandigarh International Airport, suggested Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in its techno-economic feasibility study. Of the total, 25,875 sq m (6.39 acres) will be government land while 98,783.47 sq m (24.4 acres) will be private land.

“As far as possible, efforts have been made to minimise land acquisition. But, at some locations, geometric parameters required for urban road make the acquisition of land inevitable. In such cases, some land would be affected. Further, some land is required for temporary work site or site office during the period of construction,” the report stated.

For temporary site office, it has been suggested that 2,000 sq m of government land be taken on lease temporarily for the purpose.

“During the construction period, huge quantities of construction materials like reinforcing bars, cement, steel sections, shutters, pre-cast segments, etc. are to be stored and sufficient land is required for the storage of these materials. The areas may be identified based on availability as vacant on date nearer to the project location. At the time of construction, depending on the need, the location and size can be reassessed and temporary land acquisitions can be made accordingly.

An area of 2000 sq m of government land is proposed for this purpose. This land will be obtained on lease temporarily for the construction period. After completion of construction, these will be handed over back to the land-owning agency,” it was further stated.

MRC suggested that since the stake of three governments was involved – UT, Punjab and Haryana – the project may be implemented through a newly constituted Greater Chandigarh Transport Corporation on government funding.

“Alternatively, this project may be implemented in PPP mode. However, for implementation of the project in PPP mode, more details such as traffic, etc. are to be incorporated in the report. DMRC is of the view that the project should be implemented as government-funded project,” said the report.

Solar panels to illuminate the underground passage, proper drainage system and lights have all been suggested in the proposed route. “It is proposed to use the solar panels to illuminate the underground passage. It will help in economising on the energy cost during the operation of this connection. The light will be fitted on the side walls of the underpass,” the report further stated.

The DMRC, under its head, Planning Parameters, stated that proper signage is to be provided on both the entries and also in between to pre-warn the drivers about the maximum speed allowed on this road connectivity.

