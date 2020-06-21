3,021 people register for entering Chandigarh from other states, including Delhi

Police personnel check vehicles at the Chandigarh -Zirakpur highway on Saturday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) Police personnel check vehicles at the Chandigarh -Zirakpur highway on Saturday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

As many as 3,021 people have registered themselves with the Chandigarh Administration for entering the UT over the last one week. A majority of the people registered are from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR. The administration has exempted the residents of neighbouring cities, including Panchkula, Mohali and Ambala, from registering on its website for entering the city.

Sources said, “Local authorities including the police personnel have already been instructed to ensure that people entering Chandigarh from other states register their particulars on its official website. At least 3,021 people have registered from its inception on June 13 to June 19. The process will continue.”

DC Mandip Singh Brar said, “The motive behind the registration of the outsiders is to make a record of people entering Chandigarh during the COVID-19 crisis. The procedure will help in tracking the arrivals of outsiders. The record is also being shared with the health department officials. People are requested to visit Chandigarh only for the urgent work.”

Sources said, “UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore stressed on the registration of outsiders in the view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, especially coming from other states. In several cases, patients belong to other cities including Delhi.”

Meanwhile, UT police has started urging people to fill their particulars on the website of Chandigarh administration to ensure that they follow home quarantine in case they are in the UT for a long stay. The particular form, which is also available on the website of the UT Administration, was sent to all SHOs and also to the police deputed at the border nakas. Brief traffic jams after the small intervals were also reported due to the registration.

ASP Neha Yadav said, “We are checking the registration of people on the UT Administration website on their cell phones. Desks have been set up at outer nakas. People, who are entering the UT for a long stay, from far away places such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, among others were given special attention. We are collecting their identification proofs and noting down their particulars. The details are then forwarded to the health department who ensure that people follow quarantine norms. Later, our beat constables visit their houses and return their identification proofs.”

Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and roads sharing the border with Mohali district are the main entry point of vehicles from other states. A policeman deputed at one of the desk at Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway, said, “We are also ensuring that Arogaya Setu app is installed on the smartphones of people entering the city. The road has been divided into three parts with plastic dividers. “

