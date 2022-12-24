30,000-cr investments firmed up, to create new jobs in Punjab, says Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that due to the pro-industry environment and ease of doing business policies, an investment of Rs 30,000 crore has been firmed up in the state in the past nine months, which will create new employment opportunities for thousands of youngsters.

“Big houses such as Tata Steel, Verbio, Freudenberg, Sanathan Textiles have entered into agreements to invest by reposing faith in our industrial policies, which will provide jobs to our youth,” the CM said, while handing over appointment letters to newly recruited candidates at Markfed and launching new products at the municipal bhawan here on Friday.

Referring to the recent meetings with industrialists in Hyderabad, Mann said that the entrepreneurs associated with food processing and agriculture have shown keen interest in investing in Punjab, which will further strengthen the industrial sector of the state. He said that where there is a will there’s a way as now the industrialists do not have to face the corrupt and intricate process to invest in the state. Mann said that subsequently, the industrialists are coming to Punjab as We have eliminated corruption, provided uninterrupted power supply to the industry and a conducive environment and now our efforts are bearing fruit.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister said that in order to set up industries during the previous regimes, industrialists had to negotiate with the families of political clout an face massive torment. He said that earlier the agreements were made with families but now industrialists are signing MoU with state. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that with strenuous efforts of government Punjab will soon emerge as industrial hub of the country.

Lashing out at the opposition for making a hue and cry over the alleged deteriorating atmosphere in Punjab, the Chief Minister said the leaders of the opposition parties were deliberately defaming him in Parliament or in public functions as his government has exposed the designs of the previous governments to loot the state. Mann said that he was being opposed as he was not like his predecessors who had plundered the wealth of state. He said that throughout his life he had worked for well being of Punjab and it’s people. The CM stated that the successive governments patronised gangsterism, sand mafia, transport mafia and others. However, he said that his government has wiped out these mafias and ushered an era of new politics to deliver a transparent and honest government to common man. Mann said that the thrust of his government is to ensure progress of state and prosperity of its people.

Fulfilling its promise of providing ’employment to deserving youth’, the state government had given appointment letters of government jobs to 21,404 youths in nine months and more were being recruited, the Chief Minister said. He said that the entire recruitment process has been done on the basis of merit. Sharing another milestone, he said appointment letters to be distributed to over 3,000 youth of the master cadre on the occasion of the New Year, which would further strengthen our school education system.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time, a historic decision has been taken to recruit 1800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in the police department and the dates of examinations have also been fixed, which will now give time to the youth to prepare dedicatedly to secure the job. Stating that education was a top priority, he said that for the first time in the state, a teacher-parent meet was being organised in government schools on December 24, which would give parents an opportunity to get their child’s feedback in detail from the teachers. Bhagwant Mann invited all the parents to actively participate in the meet.