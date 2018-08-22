300 pvt firms evade tax: Role of 8 Excise and tax officials under scanner

The policy-making body of the tax department has issued the directive as part of the action plan unveiled recently. The policy-making body of the tax department has issued the directive as part of the action plan unveiled recently.

The role of eight officials of the Union Territory (UT) excise and taxation department is under scanner for allegedly helping as many as 300 private firms evade tax dues and settling the amount of crores against a few thousands of rupees. Four data entry operators and four Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs), one of whom has proceeded on leave, will be questioned by the Vigilance department, probing the case. The UT Vigilance department has found that these four data entry operators were asked by the erring ETOs to use their respective login IDs and password to make fake entries to settle the tax demand raised for these firms.

A senior official of the UT Vigilance department told Chandigarh Newsline that in the absence of proper written record, they have obtained all audit reports now to look for genuine entries.

“There is no proper written record with the department. The entries were being updated online on the previous entries itself. Therefore, we have obtained audit reports from 2011. Only those entries, which are there in the audit, are being treated as genuine as of now,” he said.

The official added, “At present, we have got to know about the involvement of these four ETOs and their data entry operators. We will first question them about those who worked in connivance with them and were in the know of things, be it from the department or the touts with the respective firms. Accordingly, the arrests would be made.”

Meanwhile, the excise department is re-assessing the amount since 2011, which all these beneficiary firms involved, will have to pay along with the penalty.

“These firms were helped not just once, but repeatedly, by the erring officials. It is a loss to the government exchequer and the entire amount, along with the penalty, will be re-assessed,” a senior official of the UT Administration said.

On the directions of the UT Adviser, the Vigilance department on August 1 had lodged an FIR against unknown excise officials and other persons for allegedly committing a fraud to help private companies evade tax dues. A case of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy had been lodged under sections 409 420, 466, 471, 468, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and under various other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. According to preliminary investigations, it was found that there was a manipulation in large number of pending Excise and VAT dues of various companies to avoid paying government tax dues.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App