300 non-Punjabis recruited by Punjab Police in ranks from constable to DSP, claims Lakha Sidhana

Gangster-turned farm activist Lakha Sidhana and farm leaders Buta Singh Shadipur and Kirpal Singh on Tuesday alleged that as many as 300 “non-Punjabis” were recruited in the ranks from constables to deputy superintends of police from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan in Punjab Police.

While citing that Centre had hit the federal structure by increasing BSF jurisdiction from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres in Punjab,

Sidhana said the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress in Punjab were “equally responsible” for “snatching rights” of Punjabis in “a

conspiracy by appointing 300 cops from outside the State”.

Sidhana alleged that the erstwhile Akali government in 2013 in a Cabinet meeting had given approval for new recruitment in Special Protection Unit where ‘instead of Punjabi youth “ those associated with Prime Minister’s security were considered for appointment.