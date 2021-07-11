300 kg heroin recovery: DRI names two more in case

Police brought the situation under control and took the injured persons for treatment.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nominated two more persons in the case pertaining to seizure of 300 kg heroin from the Mumbai airport. With this total five persons have been named in the case while three have been arrested.

DRI had arrested importer Prabhjit Singh of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran after heroin was recovered from Mumbai airport from his consignment of gypsum on July 2.

DRI and Punjab Police remained tight-lipped over new names. Sources said that one of the accused is confirmed to be from Tarn Taran.

Earlier DRI had nominated two accused who were looking after the storage capacity of the Prabhjit Singh for keeping gypsum at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. DRI has come to know that at least five consignment of gypsum were imported via Iran. It is, however, matter of investigation as to how many of the consignments had been used for heroin supply.

Prabhjit had not sold any part of imported gypsum in open market yet and it was stored in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the two accused nominated afresh had major role to play in import and distribution of gypsum. The containers carrying heroin originated from Afghanistan and entered India through Chabahar Port in Iran. The cargo, DRI said, was declared as semi-processed talc stones.