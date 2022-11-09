30-yr-old arrested for rape, blackmail

Panchkula Police arrested a 30-year-old man for raping, blackmailing and forcing a woman to establish physical relations with strangers and threatening her with consequences if she declined. The complainant alleged that the accused Vijay Kumar threatened to circulate her picture on social media if she objected to his demands. Kumar was remanded in two days police custody. Kumar is a resident of Saketri village in Panchkula and is married. He worked at a mobile phones’ shop. Police said the victim is also married and has been working with a private clinic, where she met the accused.

Police said Kumar assaulted the victim when she declined to establish physical relations with a stranger, who was known to the accused, on October 16. Police said the victim reported that Kumar had made an objectionable video of her and clicked pictures of her after giving her a sedative-laced soft drink a few months ago. She reported that he was blackmailing her for money when she even paid him four to five times. Police said the woman alleged that the father of the accused had also allegedly sexually exploited her.